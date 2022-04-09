$914.64 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $914.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $932.60 million. ResMed posted sales of $768.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed has a 12 month low of $187.09 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ResMed by 9.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in ResMed by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

