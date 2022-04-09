942 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,256,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 416,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

