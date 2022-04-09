AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.
VLVLY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $27.64.
About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
