AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.