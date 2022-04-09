ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

ABB stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

