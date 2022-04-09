AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.60.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.
In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
