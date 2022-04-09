Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 823,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 343,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,249. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

