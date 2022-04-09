Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.90

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 5357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

