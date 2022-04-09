Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.90

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 5357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

