ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

