Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.35.

ACN opened at $338.92 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.78.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

