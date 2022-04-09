ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $372,901.00 and approximately $49,319.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00023504 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.