Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.45. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

