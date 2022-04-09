ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -16.16. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

