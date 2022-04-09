Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Adagene alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Adagene has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adagene by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene (Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.