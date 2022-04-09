Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams Sells 831 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) COO R Mark Adams sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $10,944.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, R Mark Adams sold 1,244 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $14,940.44.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

