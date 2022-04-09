Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 36 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.
About Adecco Group (Get Rating)
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.