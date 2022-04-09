Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 36 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

