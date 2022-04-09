Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.56.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 440.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after buying an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth $63,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,490,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 42.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after buying an additional 549,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.