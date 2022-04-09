Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $117.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from the sale of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center domains. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses. Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Shares of AMD opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.