AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 17,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 22,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.
