AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,975,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 36.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after buying an additional 270,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.