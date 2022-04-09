Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $41.97. Approximately 10,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,036,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after purchasing an additional 829,984 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 548,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 444,759 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444,688 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 382,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 368,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

