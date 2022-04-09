Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) vs. OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Head to Head Review

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OneMain and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain 28.60% 44.08% 6.56% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

OneMain has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OneMain and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain 0 2 10 0 2.83 Affirm 1 6 8 0 2.47

OneMain presently has a consensus target price of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 53.61%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $83.60, suggesting a potential upside of 122.46%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than OneMain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of OneMain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of OneMain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneMain and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain $4.90 billion 1.21 $1.31 billion $9.85 4.71 Affirm $870.46 million 12.28 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -11.60

OneMain has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OneMain beats Affirm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations. The Other segment consists of the liquidation of SpringCastle Portfolio activities and non-originating operations. The company was founded on August 5, 2013, and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately 29,000 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

