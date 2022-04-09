AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 19,540 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,033,000 after buying an additional 1,076,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,219,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,413,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,344,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,672,044. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

