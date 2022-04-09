AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 33,830 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. 402,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

