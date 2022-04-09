AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 3,476,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,252.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

