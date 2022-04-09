AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during midday trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.