AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,330 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 32,157 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $4,988,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $25.41. 15,162,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,691,223. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

