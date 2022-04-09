AGF Investments Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

LSI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.04. 596,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

