AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.31 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,791 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,685,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,226. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.