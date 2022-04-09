AGF Investments Inc. Has $779,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,907,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,927. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

