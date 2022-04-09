AGF Investments Inc. Has $936,000 Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 60,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Shares of ESS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.44. 206,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.26 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

