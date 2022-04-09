AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,884,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Shares of FANG traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,485. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

