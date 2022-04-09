AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,833 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,538 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.75. 7,765,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,127,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

