AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 1,044 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average of $145.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

