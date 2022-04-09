AGF Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,404,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Shares of BHVN traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.48. 488,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.