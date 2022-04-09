AGF Investments Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Snowflake by 871.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,798 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Snowflake by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.34. 3,947,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,471. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.80. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

