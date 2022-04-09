AGF Investments Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 626,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

