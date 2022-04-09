AGF Investments LLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 74,362 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. 201,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

