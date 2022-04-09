AGF Investments LLC Acquires 3,657 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 45,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. 1,669,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 311.11%.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.