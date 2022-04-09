AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 39.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $47.85. 634,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,472. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

