AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,474,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,975,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 817,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,844,000 after buying an additional 804,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,335,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 760,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 905,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 594,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,563. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

