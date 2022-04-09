AGF Investments LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $222.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,363,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,086. The company has a market cap of $605.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.77. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,299 shares of company stock worth $1,624,671 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

