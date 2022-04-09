AGF Investments LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.11. 4,504,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,569. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

