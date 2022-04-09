AGF Investments LLC Invests $715,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.84. 5,456,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $236.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

