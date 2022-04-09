AGF Investments LLC Invests $88,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter worth approximately $10,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,917,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Concentrix by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXC stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.93. 240,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.50. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $141.38 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

