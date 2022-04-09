AGF Investments LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $16,227,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AFG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 294,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $136.98. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

