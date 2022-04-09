AGF Investments LLC Purchases 7,805 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.