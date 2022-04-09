AGF Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.17. 1,743,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,041. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

