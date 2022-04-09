AGF Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 741 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 715,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

SRC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 642,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

