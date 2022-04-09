AGF Investments LLC Reduces Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. 1,231,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

